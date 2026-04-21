Andre Gomes Injury: Late decision Wednesday

Gomes is listed as questionable for the midweek game versus LAFC with a lower leg injury, according to the league's latest update.

Gomes' status is uncertain, but if he can't play, either Amar Sejdic to Sekou Bangoura will likely start in his place. Gomes has been a key player in the Crew's midfield, and his absence would be a blow to the team's chances. Gomes had been having a solid season, with several important contributions in terms of ball recovery and distribution, and the Crew will hope he can return to the lineup soon.