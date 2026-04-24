Andre Gomes Injury: Won't face Philadelphia

Gomes will be given more time to recover from a calf issue, with coach Henrik Rydstrom commenting that he doesn't want to risk the player suffering a bigger injury, Brianna Mac Kay of the Columbus Dispatch reports.

Gomes is set for a longer absence, and it's unclear exactly how many more weeks he'll miss after being left out of the previous match against LA Galaxy. The midfielder had been a major participant in the team's possessions while racking up diverse output in the five MLS games he played after transferring from French side Lille. All of Dylan Chambost, Taha Habroune and perhaps Sekou Bangoura could be active in the central midfield rotation until the Portuguese is ready to return.