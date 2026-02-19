Andre Gomes News: Signs with Crew

Gomes has joined Columbus Crew after departing Lille and signed a contract through June 2027 with a Club option for the 2027-2028 MLS season, his new club announced.

Gomes racked up 78 appearances for Barcelona, tallying three goals and four assists while lifting the La Liga trophy in 2017/18, winning back-to-back Copa del Rey titles and adding the 2016 Supercopa de Espana to his resume. Before that, he logged 78 matches with Valencia with eight goals and eight assists, and broke through at Benfica with four goals in 41 senior appearances after torching Benfica B for nine goals and eight assists in just 17 games, also capturing a domestic treble in 2014 and going the full 120 minutes in the Europa League final. On the international stage, he earned 29 caps and five assists for Portugal, won Euro 2016, and added seven goals and three assists across 37 youth appearances, and while he has recently been suiting up for the Dogues in Ligue 1, injuries have limited his minutes in midfield. The Crew now bring in a seasoned veteran hoping he can help offset the recent retirement of MLS legend Darlington Nagbe.