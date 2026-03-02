Andre headshot

Andre Injury: Available Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Andre (hamstring) is available for Tuesday's clash against Liverpool, coach Rob Edwards said in the press conference, according to Liam Keen from ExpressandStar. "We have a fully fit squad to pick from"

Andre is available for Tuesday's clash against Liverpool after a late injury scare in the previous match against Aston Villa. The midfielder is an undisputed starter, and his presence comes as a relief for his side, having started the last four matches.

