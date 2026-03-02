Andre Injury: Fine going forward
Andre is available for Tuesday's clash against Liverpool, according to manager Rob Edwards. "We have a fully fit squad to pick from."
Andre is available for Tuesday's clash against Liverpool after a late injury scare in the previous match against Aston Villa. He's started the last eight matches, FA Cup included, in which he's been available. However, his set-piece role is no longer, reducing his fantasy floor from its peak earlier in the season.
