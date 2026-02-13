Andre Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Andre (calf) is questionable for Sunday's match against Girmsby Town, according to manager Rob Edwards, per the BBC. "Initial noises are that he's fine and hopefully involved on the weekend".

Andre still needs some more testing ahead of Sunday's match to see if he is an option, likely a late fitness test away from making the call. This is huge news after his two games out, as this FA Cup match is not only crucial for the team, but he is a regular starter as well. It is unknown if he is healthy enough to return to a starting spot immediately, with 18 starts in 23 appearances this season.