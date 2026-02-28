Andre Injury: Suffers apparent injury

Andre went down in the 89 minute before being forced off during Friday's 2-0 win over Aston Villa due to an apparent hamstring injury, according to AS.

Andre was unable to see out Friday's clash against the Villains after pulling up and hitting the turf with what looked like a hamstring issue. The full extent of the injury is still unclear and it could end up being nothing more than late-game cramps, but it's a situation that needs close monitoring given that he's a locked-in starter in the Wolves' midfield engine room. If he's forced to miss any time, Angel Gomes would likely be in line for an expanded role and increased minutes in the center of the park.