Andre Luiz News: Signs in club-record deal

Luiz has joined Sporting Kansas City from Olympiacos as a Designated Player, signing a five-year MLS contract through the 2030-31 season, the club announced.

Luiz came through Flamengo's academy before a loan move to Portugal's Estrela da Amadora in 2023-24, where four goals in his debut season prompted a permanent deal. He then moved to Rio Ave in January 2025 and broke out in the first half of 2025-26, posting seven goals and six assists in just 19 appearances, form that earned him a January 2026 move to Greek giants Olympiacos. Sporting Kansas City's front office pointed to his combination of pace, directness, and technical ability as reasons for committing to him long-term at 24, with general manager David Lee noting he was highly coveted across Europe's top leagues before choosing Kansas City. Capable of playing both wing and through the middle, he gives Sporting a versatile attacking option as the club looks to turn around a struggling season and the record transfer, reflecting the club's belief in his upside at just 24 years old with his prime years still ahead.