Andre News: 89 minutes Sunday

Andre (calf) started and played 89 minutes in Sunday's 1-0 win over Grimsby Town.

Andre was back on the field Sunday as the club took the pitch for FA Cup action, with the midfielder nearly playing the full 90. He would earn a decent outing with three shots, although unable to grab a goal contribution. His starting spot should stick as they move forward, starting in 18 of his 23 appearances this season, but still without a goal contribution.