Andre headshot

Andre News: 89 minutes Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Andre (calf) started and played 89 minutes in Sunday's 1-0 win over Grimsby Town.

Andre was back on the field Sunday as the club took the pitch for FA Cup action, with the midfielder nearly playing the full 90. He would earn a decent outing with three shots, although unable to grab a goal contribution. His starting spot should stick as they move forward, starting in 18 of his 23 appearances this season, but still without a goal contribution.

Andre
Wolverhampton
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now