Andre News: Active display in draw

Andre had two off-target shots, created one chance, made five tackles (three won) and was shown a yellow card during Saturday's 1-1 draw against Everton.

Andre was a dynamic presence in the middle of the park, being heavily involved in the build-up of plays while also helping his team recovering the ball with his usual tenacity. After some struggles during his first months with his new club, the midfielder looks now fully settled in England, with his defensive game fully unlocked at this level.