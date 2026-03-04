Andre News: Nets winner

Andre scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 2-1 victory over Liverpool.

Andre and Wolves seemed set for a nice draw heading into second half extra time, before he scored a heroic winner in the final moments of the match. It was a brilliant goal in a huge spot, and something encouraging for Wolves as they look to pull off a shock escape. Andre remains a limited goalscoring threat from his place in holding midfield, but this was a massive goal.