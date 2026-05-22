Andre News: Signs new deal with Wolves

Andre has inked a new contract with Wolves, according to his club.

Andre is set to remain with Wolves despite their relegation, as the midfielder inked a new four-year contract with the club, set to serve with them until 2030. This comes after a second season with the club, recording one goal in his 67 league appearances (60 starts) this campaign. He will now be set to lead them back to the Premier League after a dreadful season, likely to be one of their main midfielders for seasons to come.