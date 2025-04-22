Andre News: Strong in defense

Andre generated five tackles (one won), one clearance and one interception in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Manchester United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 29th minute.

Andre worked hard to stifle Manchester United's attack on Sunday as Wolves beat the home side 1-0. In 90 minutes played, the defensive midfielder won eight of his 11 duels, made one interception, and ten recoveries. He also made five passes into the final third and created one chance. Andre has been a mainstay of Wolves' midfield this season and will likely be so once again this Saturday against Leicester City.