Andre matched a team-high Wednesday with five cross attempts and produced a team-high three corners. However, he was unable to pick the lock of the Nottingham Forest backline as Wolverhampton fell in a 1-0 home defeat. After registering just one cross attempt and zero corners across his first 11 appearances (eight starts), the midfielder has attempted 12 crosses (four accurate) and seven corners over his last three appearances (three starts). Andre has not produced a goal contribution for Wolverhampton across 47 career appearances (42 starts).