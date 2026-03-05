Andre News: Suspended for FA Cup clash
Andre will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of yellow cards and will miss Friday's FA Cup clash against Liverpool, according to coach Rob Edwards.
Andre will be suspended for Friday's FA Cup clash against Liverpool due to an accumulation of yellow cards. His absence will impact the starting XI, as he has been a regular presence in midfield for Wolves, with Angel Gomes and Joao Gomes expected to take on more responsibility.
