Andre News: Suspension cleared

Andre is available again after serving a one-game ban during Friday's FA Cup clash with Liverpool.

Andre made five consecutive starts before his suspension and scored a goal in his last appearance, so he should be a strong midfield asset now that he's eligible. While he's not a consistent offensive contributor, he could be a source of passes and tackles in addition to occasional set pieces. Both Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Angel Gomes are at risk of dropping to bench roles when Andre returns to the initial squad.