Andre Onana News: Concedes once in draw

Onana registered five saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Arsenal.

Onana conceded one goal Sunday, a Declan Rice strike in the 74th minute which tied the match at 1-1. He has now conceded at least one goal in 14 of his last 15 starts. He also made five saves for the seventh time this season. After a Europa League match versus Real Sociedad on Thursday, he faces a much more favorable matchup Sunday at Leicester City, a side which has scored just 25 goals through 28 matches this season.