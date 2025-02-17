Andre Onana News: Concedes once in loss

Onana had six saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus Tottenham Hotspur.

Onana made a nice save on a Lucas Bergvall strike in the 13th minute of Sunday's match, but he was unable to control it and James Maddison pounced on the rebound to score the lone goal of the match. Onana also made six saves for just the second time this season, both of which have come against Spurs. He faces a more favorable matchup Saturday at Everton, a side which has scored 27 goals through 25 matches this season.