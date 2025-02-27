Andre Onana News: Concedes two goals in victory

Onana made one save and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 3-2 win against Ipswich Town.

Onana had a quiet outing against Ipswich Town at Old Trafford, making only one save. He conceded two goals for the second straight match despite facing a supposedly favorable opponent. He will look for a stronger performance against a tougher opponent when Manchester United hosts Arsenal on March. 9, after facing Fulham in the FA Cup and Real Sociedad in the Europa League earlier in the week.