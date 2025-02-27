Andre Onana News: Concedes two goals in victory
Onana made one save and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 3-2 win against Ipswich Town.
Onana had a quiet outing against Ipswich Town at Old Trafford, making only one save. He conceded two goals for the second straight match despite facing a supposedly favorable opponent. He will look for a stronger performance against a tougher opponent when Manchester United hosts Arsenal on March. 9, after facing Fulham in the FA Cup and Real Sociedad in the Europa League earlier in the week.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now