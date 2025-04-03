Fantasy Soccer
Andre Onana headshot

Andre Onana News: Little to do in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Onana made one save and allowed one goal in Tuesday's 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

Onana was not able to contribute much as Manchester United lost to Nottingham Forest 1-0 on Tuesday. The keeper faced two shots on target, and was able to save one of them, but conceded a goal courtesy of Anthony Elanga. Onana has kept eight clean sheets this season in the Premier League, but will have a difficult time adding to that tally this Sunday as they host Manchester City.

