Andre Onana News: Little to do in loss

Onana was not able to contribute much as Manchester United lost to Nottingham Forest 1-0 on Tuesday. The keeper faced two shots on target, and was able to save one of them, but conceded a goal courtesy of Anthony Elanga. Onana has kept eight clean sheets this season in the Premier League, but will have a difficult time adding to that tally this Sunday as they host Manchester City.