Andre Onana News: Needed disconnection Sunday

Onana needed to disconnect after a tough week with various controversies, which explains why he did not travel with the team to face Newcastle on Sunday, coach Ruben Amorim confirmed in a press conference, according to Simon Stone for BBC Sport. "Sometimes, you have to push the player to play again, sometimes you have to let him disconnect a little bit. Tomorrow, he will be in training to prepare for the next one so I felt that it was a good time for Andre to disconnect."

