Andre Onana News: Six saves lead to clean sheet

Onana recorded six saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Manchester City.

Onana saw lots of action Sunday and did well to prevent a goal against their rivals, notching six saves in the goalless draw. This makes it two clean sheets in his past three appearances, with nine in 31 appearances this season. However, he has only seen three of those clean sheets since the start of 2025, hoping he can finish out the season on a better note, already doing much better with his form as of late.