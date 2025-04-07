Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andre Onana headshot

Andre Onana News: Six saves lead to clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Onana recorded six saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Manchester City.

Onana saw lots of action Sunday and did well to prevent a goal against their rivals, notching six saves in the goalless draw. This makes it two clean sheets in his past three appearances, with nine in 31 appearances this season. However, he has only seen three of those clean sheets since the start of 2025, hoping he can finish out the season on a better note, already doing much better with his form as of late.

Andre Onana
Manchester United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now