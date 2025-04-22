Andre Onana News: Sparse save opportunities

Onana recorded one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Wolverhampton.

Wolves asked very few questions of Onana on Sunday, despite the visitors pulling out a 1-0 victory. The 29 year old only made one save, and it was a non-diving save on an effort from outside the box. Additionally, the goal Onana conceded was courtesy of a brilliant free kick effort from Pablo Sarabia that few keepers would have stopped. Onana should face more shots on net when Manchester United travel to Bournemouth this Sunday.