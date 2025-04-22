Fantasy Soccer
Andre Onana headshot

Andre Onana News: Sparse save opportunities

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2025

Onana recorded one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Wolverhampton.

Wolves asked very few questions of Onana on Sunday, despite the visitors pulling out a 1-0 victory. The 29 year old only made one save, and it was a non-diving save on an effort from outside the box. Additionally, the goal Onana conceded was courtesy of a brilliant free kick effort from Pablo Sarabia that few keepers would have stopped. Onana should face more shots on net when Manchester United travel to Bournemouth this Sunday.

Andre Onana
Manchester United
More Stats & News
