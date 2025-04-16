Andre Onana News: Will start Thursday

Onana will start Thursday's Europa League match against Lyon, manager Ruben Amorim confirmed. He was held out Sunday against Newcastle because Amorim said he needed to "disconnect."

Onana will return to the starting XI on Thursday against Lyon for the second leg in the Europa League after being rested Sunday to disconnect from football. It's unlikely being rested for one weekend will help turn him into an elite goalkeeper, but United at least know he's still preferred over Altay Bayindir.