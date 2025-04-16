Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andre Onana headshot

Andre Onana News: Will start Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2025 at 6:27am

Onana will start Thursday's Europa League match against Lyon, manager Ruben Amorim confirmed. He was held out Sunday against Newcastle because Amorim said he needed to "disconnect."

Onana will return to the starting XI on Thursday against Lyon for the second leg in the Europa League after being rested Sunday to disconnect from football. It's unlikely being rested for one weekend will help turn him into an elite goalkeeper, but United at least know he's still preferred over Altay Bayindir.

Andre Onana
Manchester United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now