Gignac had been an unused substitute in each of the last two games and has played more than 45 minutes just once this season after recovering from a previous major injury. While the severity of the new issue is still unknown, the 39-year-old forward is finding it increasingly difficult to stay fit in the final stages of his career, so his impact could be limited as a bench option in the best-case scenario. Thus, the starting spots should be filled by Angel Correa and one between Edgar Ivan Lopez and Nicolas Ibanez in upcoming matches.