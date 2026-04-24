Andre-Pierre Gignac Injury: Doubtful due to knock
Gignac's status is unclear ahead of Saturday's meeting with Mazatlan after he failed to take part in full training because of a blow to his ankle, Roberto Flores of Milenio reported Thursday.
Gignac has recorded 144 minutes of play over four appearances across all competitions in April, but he may be forced to rest for a few days while he deals with the issue. He's currently a backup option in the rotation with Angel Correa and Rodrigo Aguirre, both of whom could see extended action in his absence. If he recovers quickly, the veteran may still find opportunities to increase his Clausura counts of 13 shots (three on target), one goal and one assist.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andre-Pierre Gignac See More
-
Football Predictions
2022 Liga MX Apertura Betting Odds, Picks, Predictions - Atlas Aiming for Three StraightJune 20, 2022
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Liga MX PicksMarch 14, 2020
-
Daily Fantasy Soccer Cheat Sheet
Fantasy Liga MX: Saturday Cheat SheetAugust 26, 2016
-
Daily Fantasy Soccer Cheat Sheet
Liga MX: Saturday Cheat SheetAugust 5, 2016
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andre-Pierre Gignac See More