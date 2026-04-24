Andre-Pierre Gignac Injury: Doubtful due to knock

Gignac's status is unclear ahead of Saturday's meeting with Mazatlan after he failed to take part in full training because of a blow to his ankle, Roberto Flores of Milenio reported Thursday.

Gignac has recorded 144 minutes of play over four appearances across all competitions in April, but he may be forced to rest for a few days while he deals with the issue. He's currently a backup option in the rotation with Angel Correa and Rodrigo Aguirre, both of whom could see extended action in his absence. If he recovers quickly, the veteran may still find opportunities to increase his Clausura counts of 13 shots (three on target), one goal and one assist.