Andre-Pierre Gignac headshot

Andre-Pierre Gignac Injury: Doubtful due to knock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Gignac's status is unclear ahead of Saturday's meeting with Mazatlan after he failed to take part in full training because of a blow to his ankle, Roberto Flores of Milenio reported Thursday.

Gignac has recorded 144 minutes of play over four appearances across all competitions in April, but he may be forced to rest for a few days while he deals with the issue. He's currently a backup option in the rotation with Angel Correa and Rodrigo Aguirre, both of whom could see extended action in his absence. If he recovers quickly, the veteran may still find opportunities to increase his Clausura counts of 13 shots (three on target), one goal and one assist.

Andre-Pierre Gignac
Tigres UANL
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andre-Pierre Gignac See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andre-Pierre Gignac See More
2022 Liga MX Apertura Betting Odds, Picks, Predictions - Atlas Aiming for Three Straight
SOC
2022 Liga MX Apertura Betting Odds, Picks, Predictions - Atlas Aiming for Three Straight
Author Image
Marco Garcia
June 20, 2022
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Liga MX Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Liga MX Picks
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
March 14, 2020
Fantasy Liga MX: Saturday Cheat Sheet
SOC
Fantasy Liga MX: Saturday Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Chris Henne
August 26, 2016
Liga MX: Saturday Cheat Sheet
SOC
Liga MX: Saturday Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Chris Henne
August 5, 2016