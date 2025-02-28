Andre-Pierre Gignac Injury: Out against Necaxa

Gignac won't travel to Aguascalientes for Saturday's meeting with Necaxa while he's being treated for pain and inflammation in his right leg, according to the team.

Gignac remains unable to play successive games after struggling with constant Achilles tendon problems. The 39-year-old made his last Liga MX start in early December and has failed to score on his last 21 shots (seven on goal) in that competition. With Nicolas Ibanez (thigh) and Ozziel Herrera (hip) making progress in their respective recoveries, it seems that Tigres' striker will be the one in better shape, or they will continue to move midfielder Juan Francisco Brunetta forward.