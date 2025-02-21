Fantasy Soccer
Andre-Pierre Gignac headshot

Andre-Pierre Gignac Injury: Sidelined again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Gignac is unavailable ahead of Saturday's trip to Leon due to post-surgery fibrosis, according to the team's medical report.

Gignac has suffered a setback when he appeared to be ready to return from an Achilles injury, having made his last appearance on Jan. 17. With all of Gignac, Nicolas Ibanez (suspension) and Ozziel Herrera (hip) out against the Panzas Verdes, Tigres will have to improvise with someone like Sebastian Cordova or Uriel Antuna at center-forward. As for the Frenchman, he may now be inactive for a few more weeks to ensure he regains full fitness.

Andre-Pierre Gignac
Tigres UANL
More Stats & News
