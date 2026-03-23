Andre-Pierre Gignac headshot

Andre-Pierre Gignac Injury: Sidelined with ankle sprain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Gignac missed Sunday's visit to Juarez after suffering a sprain on his left ankle, according to the club.

Gignac was unable to help his team further after delivering an assist in the midweek CCC win over Cincinnati, and he could now miss more games depending on the severity of his injury. The veteran striker has scored and assisted once over six Clausura 2026 matches, but injury struggles have become increasingly frequent for him, which could be a sign that he has few opportunities left as he reaches the final moments of his career. Both Rodrigo Aguirre and Angel Correa should carry offensive responsibilities while Gignac works on his recovery.

Andre-Pierre Gignac
Tigres UANL
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