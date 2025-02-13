Andre-Pierre Gignac Injury: Training without discomfort

Gignac (Achilles) has been involved in practice during the week prior to his team's match against Cruz Azul, Roberto Flores of Multimedios reports.

Gignac was projected to miss at least a month of action, and while he has a chance to return sooner, the game against La Maquina might still come too soon for him. In any case, he has had a favorable recovery, so it's a matter of time before he's back on the pitch. The experienced striker was in weak form before his absence, but Nicolas Ibanez wasn't particularly impressive in his place and could make way for him at some point.