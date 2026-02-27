Andre-Pierre Gignac headshot

Andre-Pierre Gignac Injury: Won't play due to ankle issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2026 at 8:09pm

Gignac has been ruled out for the weekend's visit to America because of a left ankle injury, the team announced Friday.

Gignac's absence was reported as a precaution decision, but it remains to be seen when he'll return to action, with the team likely being careful in managing the veteran striker's workload. He has played only 81 minutes in Liga MX action this year, delivering an assist in that span. Rodrigo Aguirre is currently the likeliest starter at center-forward, although the versatile Angel Correa could also be deployed in that spot and Edgar Ivan Lopez offers another alternative.

Andre-Pierre Gignac
Tigres UANL
