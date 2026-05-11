Andre-Pierre Gignac News: Comes on late in playoff exit

Gignac recorded one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-0 defeat versus Guadalajara. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 98th minute.

Gignac came into the game in the second half, but it was too late for him to turn things around. Gignac will now be a free agent, and it remains to be seen if he'll continue playing. He's past his prime, but he should remain serviceable if any Liga MX side wants to sign him.