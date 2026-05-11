Andre-Pierre Gignac headshot

Andre-Pierre Gignac News: Comes on late in playoff exit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Gignac recorded one shot (one on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-0 defeat versus Guadalajara. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 98th minute.

Gignac came into the game in the second half, but it was too late for him to turn things around. Gignac will now be a free agent, and it remains to be seen if he'll continue playing. He's past his prime, but he should remain serviceable if any Liga MX side wants to sign him.

Andre-Pierre Gignac
Tigres UANL
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