Andre-Pierre Gignac News: Likely played final home game

Gignac received a standing ovation from the Tigres faithful in what was likely his final regular season home appearance, with the club's supporters paying tribute to the French striker in the 10th minute of Saturday's 5-1 win over Mazatlan, according to L'Equipe.

Gignac has been one of the most remarkable foreign players in Liga MX history since joining Tigres from Marseille in 2015, scoring 222 goals in 439 appearances and becoming the leading European scorer in the history of the Mexican championship. Before his move to Mexico, the Martigues native had made his name in France with Toulouse, where he scored 34 goals in 98 appearances and won the Ligue 1 top scorer award in 2009, before joining his heart club Marseille in 2010 and spending five seasons at the Velodrome, winning two Coupe de la Ligue titles alongside two Trophee des Champions. He earned 36 caps for France and scored seven international goals between 2009 and 2016.