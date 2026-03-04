Andre-Pierre Gignac headshot

Andre-Pierre Gignac News: On bench against Puebla

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Gignac (ankle) is among the substitutes for Wednesday's trip to Puebla.

Gignac is available again following a precautionary absence and could serve as backup to Rodrigo Aguirre and Angel Correa up front. The Frenchman has played a limited role lately as he nears the end of his career, but he can still hold considerable value if given the opportunity, as he would be a threat inside the box and in direct set pieces.

Andre-Pierre Gignac
Tigres UANL
