Andre-Pierre Gignac News: On bench against Puebla

Gignac (ankle) is among the substitutes for Wednesday's trip to Puebla.

Gignac is available again following a precautionary absence and could serve as backup to Rodrigo Aguirre and Angel Correa up front. The Frenchman has played a limited role lately as he nears the end of his career, but he can still hold considerable value if given the opportunity, as he would be a threat inside the box and in direct set pieces.