Andre-Pierre Gignac News: On bench Saturday

Gignac (Achilles) is on the bench for Saturday's match versus Cruz Azul.

Gignac is ready for limited playing time as expected after resuming training earlier in the week. The veteran could provide backup for Nicolas Ibanez in the No. 9 role, or rather replace Ozziel Herrera if the manager wants to use two center-forwards at some point. Prior to the issue, Gignac registered no goals or assists from 17 shots and two chances created in his last five league appearances.