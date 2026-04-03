Andre-Pierre Gignac headshot

Andre-Pierre Gignac News: On bench to face Xolos

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2026

Gignac (ankle) is on the bench for Friday's duel versus Tijuana.

Gignac will serve as a backup option behind Angel Correa after returning to practice during the break. The experienced striker, who missed one match due to a slight ankle sprain, has been limited by a combination of injuries, suspensions and coach decisions throughout the season. However, he's still a decent threat when given meaningful playing time, having recorded one goal and an assist across his last five outings in all competitions.

Andre-Pierre Gignac
Tigres UANL
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