Andre-Pierre Gignac headshot

Andre-Pierre Gignac News: On bench versus Juarez

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 25, 2025 at 4:08pm

Gignac (Achilles) is available as a substitute in Tuesday's match against FC Juarez.

Gignac could finally bounce back after dealing with a relapse of his injury. The striker hasn't been involved in an official match since Jan.17, while having yet to make the score sheet this year. Still, with Nicolas Ibanez (undisclosed) out and no other center-forward included in Tuesday's squad, Gignac will aim to get some minutes as either Sebastian Cordova's or Marcelo Flores' backup.

Andre-Pierre Gignac
Tigres UANL
More Stats & News
