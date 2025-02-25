Andre-Pierre Gignac News: On bench versus Juarez

Gignac (Achilles) is available as a substitute in Tuesday's match against FC Juarez.

Gignac could finally bounce back after dealing with a relapse of his injury. The striker hasn't been involved in an official match since Jan.17, while having yet to make the score sheet this year. Still, with Nicolas Ibanez (undisclosed) out and no other center-forward included in Tuesday's squad, Gignac will aim to get some minutes as either Sebastian Cordova's or Marcelo Flores' backup.