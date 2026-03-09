Andre-Pierre Gignac News: Plays hero role in derby

Gignac scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Monterrey.

Gignac is no longer a starter for Tigres, and there's a real possibility this might be his last season as a pro, but he stepped up right when Tigres needed him the most to score the game-winner in stoppage time. Gignac is not expected to move into a starting roel any time soon, though, so Gignac's fantasy upside won't be high enough to target him in most formats.