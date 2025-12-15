Gignac set up the opening goal when his free-kick shot was deflected by Fernando Gorriaran in the 14th minute of Sunday's matchup. The defeat marked the conclusion of the veteran's 21st Liga MX tournament, in which his playing time dropped, but he still managed to rack up two goals and two assists. He's undoubtedly one of the best signings in the history of the league, and he could soon end a formidable career after shining with Toulouse, Marseille and Tigres, and for some time as a member of the French national team.