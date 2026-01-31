Gignac was sent off with a second yellow card in stoppage time of Saturday's clash. The forward protested strongly to the referee, so now it will be up to the disciplinary committee to decide how many games he'll be suspended for if he's deemed to have committed an offense. In any case, he'll miss at least the next league game versus Santos Laguna, and his earliest possible return could be on Feb. 15 against Cruz Azul. Angel Correa will likely lead the front line, with Nicolas Ibanez and Edgar Ivan Lopez offering backup options while Gignac serves his ban.