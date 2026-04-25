Andre-Pierre Gignac News: Starting Saturday
Gignac (ankle) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's clash versus Mazatlan.
Gignac struggled with a knock during the week, but he'll feature from kickoff in the week 17 matchup. Therefore, the striker could still have several opportunities to increase his Clausura 2026 tallies of 13 shots (three on target), one goal and one assist across nine appearances (two starts). He'll likely split playing time with Rodrigo Aguirre up front.
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