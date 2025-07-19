Andre-Pierre Gignac News: Substitute option Saturday

Gignac (leg) is on the bench for Saturday's clash with FC Juarez.

Gignac should see minutes against Bravos considering he has already gained some form in offseason friendlies. However, his return to competitive action might be gradual, especially now that the team is well covered up front with names like Nicolas Ibanez and signings Angel Correa and Edgar Ivan Lopez. Still, the Frenchman can produce offensive stats off the bench while threatening the opposition goal through direct set pieces.