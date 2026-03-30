Andre Silva Injury: Back in training
Silva (undisclosed) is back in training and could be an option for Friday's match against Vallecano, according to Information.es.
Silva trained with the team Monday and could be an option for Friday's clash against Vallecano after missing the last match with an undisclosed injury. The forward used the international break to recover and should quickly regain his starting role once fully fit, having recorded seven goals in 22 appearances this season.
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