Andre Silva Injury: Ruled out Saturday
Silva (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Mallorca due to injury, the club posted.
Silva was held to limited team training over the last few days and, in the end, doesn't make the squad for Saturday's showdown with Mallorca. The striker will now look to use the international break to get back on track, as he's a regular in the Franjiverdes' starting XI whenever he's fit and ready to roll. Until he's back up to full speed, Alvaro Rodriguez is set to lead the line in his place.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andre Silva See More
-
World Cup
2022 World Cup: Golden Boot OddsOctober 26, 2022
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL PicksSeptember 5, 2022
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL TargetsNovember 24, 2021
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL TargetsSeptember 27, 2021
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL PicksSeptember 27, 2021
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andre Silva See More