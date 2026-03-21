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Andre Silva Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Silva (undisclosed) is ruled out for Saturday's clash against Mallorca due to injury, the club posted.

Silva was held to limited team training over the last few days and, in the end, doesn't make the squad for Saturday's showdown with Mallorca. The striker will now look to use the international break to get back on track, as he's a regular in the Franjiverdes' starting XI whenever he's fit and ready to roll. Until he's back up to full speed, Alvaro Rodriguez is set to lead the line in his place.

Andre Silva
Elche
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