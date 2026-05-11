Andre Silva News: Active in draw Saturday
Silva registered six shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Deportivo Alaves.
Silva was active in the attacking third for Elche, and while he didn't score, he still provided a decent floor with his high shot totals. The Portuguese striker has attempted at least three shots in three of his last four starts and should remain in the XI in a tough matchup Tuesday against Betis.
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