Andre Silva News: Converts penalty in loss
Silva scored one goal to go with four shots (three on goal) in Sunday's 3-1 defeat against Celta Vigo.
Silva converted a second half penalty Sunday to score Elche's lone goal in their 3-1 defeat at the hands of Celta Vigo. The forward led the attack with four shots (three on goal) and contributed one interception and one clearance to the defensive effort across his 90 minutes of play. Over his last five appearances (four starts), Silva has scored three times from nine shots (seven on goal).
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