Andre Silva News: Converts PK in loss
Silva scored a penalty goal during Friday's 2-1 loss against Athletic Bilbao.
Silva was mostly dominated by opposing defenders but was efficient on the lone chance he had in the game, converting a penalty to draw things level at 1-1 in the 69th minute. After enduring a nine-game scoreless streak, the striker has now two goals over his last three starts and will hope this is the start of better things to come.
