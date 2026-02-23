Andre Silva headshot

Andre Silva News: Converts PK in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Silva scored a penalty goal during Friday's 2-1 loss against Athletic Bilbao.

Silva was mostly dominated by opposing defenders but was efficient on the lone chance he had in the game, converting a penalty to draw things level at 1-1 in the 69th minute. After enduring a nine-game scoreless streak, the striker has now two goals over his last three starts and will hope this is the start of better things to come.

Andre Silva
Elche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andre Silva See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andre Silva See More
2022 World Cup: Golden Boot Odds
SOC
2022 World Cup: Golden Boot Odds
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
October 26, 2022
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
September 5, 2022
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
Author Image
Christopher Owen
November 24, 2021
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
September 27, 2021
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
September 27, 2021