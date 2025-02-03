Andre Silva News: Joins Bremen on loan
Silva joins Bremen on loan from Leipzig until the end of the season, his parent club announced.
Silva has been with Leipzig since the summer of 2021, featuring in 15 competitive games this season, scoring one goal and providing three assists. The striker will now join Bremen to seek more regular playing time. Silva had previously been loaned to Real Sociedad during the 2023-24 season.
