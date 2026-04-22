Andre Silva News: Logs brace and winning goal
Silva scored two goals to go with three shots (three on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-2 victory against Atlético Madrid.
Silva had the winning goal as part of his brace for Elche on Wednesday, and he'll get a great matchup to keep scoring goals against Oviedo. The side is last in the league table and has allowed 48 goals in 31 matches.
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