Andre Silva headshot

Andre Silva News: Logs brace and winning goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Silva scored two goals to go with three shots (three on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 3-2 victory against Atlético Madrid.

Silva had the winning goal as part of his brace for Elche on Wednesday, and he'll get a great matchup to keep scoring goals against Oviedo. The side is last in the league table and has allowed 48 goals in 31 matches.

Andre Silva
Elche
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andre Silva See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andre Silva See More
2022 World Cup: Golden Boot Odds
SOC
2022 World Cup: Golden Boot Odds
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
October 26, 2022
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
September 5, 2022
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Targets
Author Image
Christopher Owen
November 24, 2021
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Targets
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
September 27, 2021
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
September 27, 2021