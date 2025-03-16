Andre Silva News: Nets first goal with new club
Silva scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and three chances created in Saturday's 4-2 loss against Monchengladbach.
Silva converted a penalty kick early in first half extra time, marking his first goal in six appearances for Werder Bremen. This was also his fourth straight game with at least one shot on target, and he is up to a total of seven shots on target in that span.
